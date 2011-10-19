Shares in GKN top Britain's FTSE 100 fallers' list, off 4.1 percent, going into reverse after a strong run as the car and plane parts maker issues a trading update which analysts say is sound, but express some concern over both a slowdown in demand in some end markets and its profit margins.

"Picking through the detail, I guess what may have spooked the market are comments where they're talking about some softening in market demand," Andrew Gollan, analyst at Investec Securities, says.

He refers to the fact that while GKN issues a "robust" update, in line with expectations, which the market "should take comfort in", it mentions demand for its Driveline business in Brazil and India has softened.

"It doesn't take much to send the price moving a long way from where it was yesterday," Gollan says, repeating a "buy" rating on the stock.

Evolution Securities analyst Harry Philips, meanwhile, who also repeats "buy" advice on the stock, says: "Autos margins were a little disappointing at 6.7 percent, which we saw coming in at 7 percent plus."

"I'd prefer to see top line growth that dilutes the margin because of a ramp up in some programmes which will be profitable down the road," adds Philips.

The company posts a 14 percent rise in pretax profit to 100 million pounds ($156.3 million) on sales 11 percent higher at 1.48 billion pounds in the last three months.

Shares in GKN had jumped about 24 percent off a lows hit on Oct. 4 up until Tuesday's close.

