Shares in Diageo rise 3.6 percent, outperforming the FTSE 100 index, after the world's biggest spirits group reports forecast beating first-quarter sales.

Diageo's quarterly sales rise by 9 percent, way ahead of a consensus of broker forecasts of 5.9 percent.

"The growth story remains intact," Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, says.

He adds there is the "possibility of earnings per share upgrades" for Diageo following strong emerging market growth.

Latif also says Diageo has opportunities for margin growth as it has a "strong balance sheet, is less dependent on mature market, has a high dividend yield and has M&A upside" potential.

