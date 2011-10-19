MILAN Oct 19 Shares in Italian gaming group Lottomatica , one of the world's largest lottery operators, rise 5.3 percent to test 78-day highs after a strong increase in Italian wagers in September.

"The momentum for Italian lotteries is still extremely good, and this is having a positive impact on Lottomatica's figures," Mediobanca says in a note.

Italy's AAMS gaming regulator said on Tuesday Italian wagers were up 38 percent in September and up 25 percent in the first nine months.

Mediobanca, which notes the stock is trading at an 18 percent discount to its peers, says it expects further strong results for Lottomatica on Nov. 3.

Reuters messaging rm://stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net