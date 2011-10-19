The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.2 percent at midday, underperforming bigger gains by the blue chips and the mid caps , ahead 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

DTZ gains 6.6 percent after the property consultant puts itself up for sale after a number of bidders expressed an interest, two days after the company's majority shareholder, French family-run property group Saint Georges Participations, pulled out of takeover talks.

"I would imagine a trade buyer rather than private equity would derive most value and may want to cherry-pick the best parts of the company," says Evolution Securities analyst Alan Carter.

Zenergy Power falls 13.5 percent having leapt more than 52 percent higher on Tuesday after the superconductor specialist said it is now focusing on a new non-superconducting technology and will seek sales orders and start commercial production soon.

"The company has done a good job stabilising itself but it doesn't offer long-term value," Julian Tolley, an analyst with Merchant Securities said on Tuesday.

