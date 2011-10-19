The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent higher, lagging much stronger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Coal of Africa jumps 11.6 percent after South Africa lifted the suspension of a key licence at its Vele colliery, allowing the miner to press ahead with plans to start production next year.

"It's very positive, and it is the news that we have been waiting for," analyst Louise Collinge at Evolution said.

Cosalt sinks 57.2 percent after the marine safety group warns it expects its full-year trading to be significantly lower than previous expectations and says, currently, the group is not in breach of its banking covenants.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net