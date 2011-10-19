European shares pare gains after Wall Street falls in early trade after technology heavyweight Apple misses earnings expectations.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 is up 0.3 percent at 965.38 after being as high as 972.96 earlier, while the Dow Jones , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down 0.3 to 0.8 percent.

Banks are among the top performers in Europe, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index rising 2.1 percent after Britain's Guardian newspaper reports France and Germany have reached a deal to boost the euro zone rescue fund.

The newspaper report, however, has been dismissed by two European Union officials.

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net