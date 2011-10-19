Credit Suisse says raising the size of the euro zone rescue fund to between 1.5 trillion and 2 trillion euros, through leveraging, is required to help resolve the region's two-year-old debt crisis.

"That would be enough if growth returns (and thus the leverage calculations get no worse) and fiscal commitments are maintained," Credit Suisse strategists say in a note.

They say the best risk/reward trades are Italian bond proxies such as Italian utilities, Germany's DAX index -- the third cheapest in the euro zone after Italy and Greece -- the insurance sector and domestic Germany.

