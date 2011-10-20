Shares in exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) are expected to rise 1.1 percent, outperforming the blue-chip DAX which is indicated to fall 1.4 percent lower after its third-quarter operating profit rose by a third on 20 percent stronger sales.

"Sole quarterly numbers. Not that important in (the) current merger process, but will not harm either," a Frankfurt-based trader says.

EU regulators are expected to hold an oral hearing on Oct. 27 on Boerse's plan to acquire NYSE Euronext , a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

