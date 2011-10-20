Bank of America Merrill Lynch says the plan to recapitalise Europe's banking sector, which is expected to be unveiled at this Sunday's European Union summit will not be "the panacea that the markets are hoping for."

Merrill Lynch analysts say in a note that a successful bank recapitalisation would protect senior creditors and reduce funding spreads, and therefore "exposure to EU banks via senior debt or via funding spreads is preferable to financial sub or equity at this time."

"A recap may address investors' concerns about bank balance sheets, but will do little to slow the broader deleveraging trend both in Europe and other developed nations," they say.

