European shares fall after talks between France and Germany over how to expand region's rescue fund remain in deadlock, denting hopes a definitive plan to ease the region's debt crisis may not be presented at Sunday's EU summit.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talk in Frankfurt on Wednesday in a bid to break the stalemate between European leaders over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index , which is more sensitive to the outcome of any debt-crisis due to their exposure to sovereign debt, is down 1.8 percent after rising in the previous session on hopes a comprehensive plan to resolve the two-year-old crisis would be found at the summit.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index slips 1.4 percent at 955.27 points after gaining 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

