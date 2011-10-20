Shares in Pace sink nearly 15 percent to a two and a half year low after the British set-top box maker says its 2011 profit will fall short of expectations after severe flooding forced the suspension of its hard-drive supplier Western Digital's operations in Thailand.

Pace says it expects the worse case impact on operating profit to be $9.5 million, and as a result operating profit is likely to fall below its previous guidance of between $150 million and $170 million.

"Confidence in management remains fragile due to three profit warnings," Altium Securities says in a note, cutting its target price for Pace to 87 pence from 105 pence.

The broker, which repeats its "hold" rating on the stock, says the near-term catalyst now rests on a well-defined growth plan from the new chairman's strategic review in mid-November -- "the first step towards rebuilding investor confidence".

Altium says it will review its forecasts after the analyst call at 0800 GMT.

Trading volumes in Pace are robust, at 102 percent of its 90-day daily average in less than one hour of trading.

