Shares in French industrial group Schneider Electric tumble 7.6 percent, opening a big downward gap on the chart and breaking below their 50-day moving average, after the group cuts its margin targets.

"Better sales, but a warning on margins. The 2012 consensus is too high. We think it is too early to come back to the stock, as it still trades on 9.6 times EV/EBIT vs sector at 7.8 times," a Paris-based trader says.

"While a few of the industrial names have rebounded following warnings that were relatively well flagged, such as Vallourec , we don't think this will be the case on Schneider, given the stock's multiples."

