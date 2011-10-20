Shares in Nokia rise 1.1 percent in a weaker broader market as investors bet the world's largest cellphone maker by volume will have positive earnings after forecast-beating results from Ericsson (ERICb.ST), the world's biggest mobile network maker.

Ericsson posts third-quarter core profit and sales above expectations. Nokia's results are due at 1000 GMT.

"Ericsson has come out with good numbers this morning and Nokia are up with that," Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads, says.

"Nokia has been a poorly performing stock in the past and some people may think there is value there."

Last week, Nomura upgraded the stock to "neutral" from "reduce" and said Nokia is set to post stronger-than-expected third-quarter results and provide a positive outlook for the fourth quarter, helped by growing penetration of dual-SIM phones and low-end refresh.

