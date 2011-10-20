Shares in Debenhams are among the top gainers on Britain's FTSE 250 leader board, up 3.8 percent, as the department store group beats forecasts with a 10 percent rise in annual profit after price cuts helped it win market share, prompting Merchant Securities to repeat its "buy" rating.

The firm says it made an underlying pretax profit of 166.1 million pounds ($263 million) in the 53 weeks to Sept. 3, which compares with analysts' average forecast of 162 million pounds, according to a company poll.

Merchant Securities says in a note that based on the current expectations, the stock trades on 6.9 times 2012 earnings, a substantial discount to Next on 10.8 times and Marks & Spencer on 9.5 times.

"In our view, increasing confidence in the sustainability of the growth story will reduce the valuation gap against its peers. The share price is supported by a 4.8 percent yield," the broker says.

Trading volumes in Debenhams are strong, at around 70 percent of their 90-day daily average in just over an hour of trading, against the FTSE 250 index at just 10 percent.

