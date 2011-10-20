Actelion shares slump some 13 percent in strong volume after the group warns its sales will fall next year due to more competition in the United States as well as pricing pressure.

"This has not yet been taken into consideration in estimates and is likely to be the biggest disappointment today," analysts at ZKB say in a note.

Volumes on Actelion are more than 1-1/2 times of its 90-day daily average in the less than two hours of trading, Reuters data shows.

