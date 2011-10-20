Societe Generale strategists suggest playing an arbitrage strategy within European consumer-related sectors to capture an expected reversal in performances in the short term.

"While staples have showed impressive resilience in the recent sell-off they are now at all time highs in terms of valuation relative to the market. On the other end the cyclicality of the consumer discretionaries has been strongly sanctioned," Vincent Cassot, head of equity derivatives strategy, and Claudia Panseri, head of equity strategy, say in a note.

"Should the economic newsflow temporarily improve, as suggested by the leading indicators, we would expect to see a reversion in these sectors' performances. However, on the longer term we remain cautious towards cyclical consumer stocks and prefer the defensiveness of the staples," they write.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)