Shares in Xaar rise 8.7 percent, outperforming a falling small cap index after the printing technology firm says its third quarter performance was ahead of expectations, prompting Seymour Pierce to upgrade its rating to "buy" from "hold".

"As yet, management has seen no evidence of the global economic uncertainty impacting orders or sales. We would anticipate edging up our short term forecasts, but longer term expectations are likely to remain intact," Seymour Pierce says in a note, maintaining its 295 pence target price.

