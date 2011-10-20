Shares in Prysmian fall more than 4 percent to a one-week low, the biggest losers on Milan's FTSE MIB index of Italian blue chips, after Goldman Sachs cuts its recommendation to "neutral" from "buy" and its price target to 13.7 euros from 16 euros.

"We downgrade Prysmian ... on the back of below average emerging market exposure and higher exposure to cyclical industrial and construction end markets," Goldman Sachs analysts say in a note.

Prysmian stock has lost 11.6 percent so far this year, compared to a 19 percent decline in the Industrial Goods and Services sector .

"It's done well over the past two weeks," a Milan-based analyst says however. "The more we go towards a recession, the more people realise it's not exposed to the cycle," he says.

