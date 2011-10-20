The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.4 percent, faring better than the FTSE 100 index , off 0.9 percent, and the FTSE 250 index , 0.8 percent weaker.

Spirit Pub Company climbs more than 6 percent after the firm unveils a 17 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, at the top end of expectations, with Numis Securities repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

Xaar rises 8.7 percent after the printing technology firm says its third quarter performance was ahead of expectations, prompting Seymour Pierce to upgrade its rating to "buy" from "hold".

