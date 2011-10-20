The recent stock market rally has created a good entry point to set up new long volatility hedging positions, Societe Generale Head of Equity Strategy Vincent Cassot says.

"We see long-term, very out-of-the-money calls as the cheapest area of the matrix with an interesting risk/reward. In case of market sell-off, vol surface might shift higher, allowing a potential gain of 10 volatility points," he says in a note.

"If equity rally continues, the trade should provide some time before losing too much, as vol positions on long-term fixed strike options typically paid off in 2009."

