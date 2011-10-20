Shares in Diasorin fall nearly 5 percent to a 20-month low, and are the second-biggest losers on Italy's FTSE MIB index, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves a vitamin D test from rival Siemens (SIEGn.DE) that could hurt the Italian biotech group's market share in the United States.

"This approval implies that Diasorin current 50 percent market share in the USA is at risk. We estimate that Diasorin has $160 million revenues from vitamin D in the U.S.," Mediobanca analysts say in a note.

"We think that the share will react negatively to the news and the stock could suffer until it won't be clear what kind of impact this launch could have," they say.

Diasorin shares are down 25 percent year-to-date, compared to a 0.8 percent decline so far this year in the European healthcare sector .

