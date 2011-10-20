Shares in Nokia jump 5.7 percent, outperforming a weaker broader market, after the world's largest cellphone maker reports a smaller than expected fall in third quarter profits following forecast beating sales in simple cellphone models.

Nokia says it sold 89.8 million basic mobile phones in the third-quarter compared to expectations of 67.0-89.7 million and is launching its first Windows phone next week in a bid to fight its way into the smartphone market.

"The headline numbers show that some progress is being made in key market segments," Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, says.

The Finnish handset maker's share price has fallen 36.1 percent this year, however, as the firm has struggled to gain a foot in the smartphone market.

"Until a credible solution to the iPhone is introduced, Nokia may still remain under pressure to produce more products in line with consumer demands. Much downside risk remains in the share price, even if we see a short term bounce in the share price post these results," Latif adds.

