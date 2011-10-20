Shares in Pernod Ricard rise 1.9 percent, making it one of the strongest performers in France's CAC-40 , after the drinks company's first-quarter sales beat forecasts, boosted by strong demand in Asia.

Pernod says sales rose to 1.987 billion euros ($2.74 billion) and it is targeting a rise of close to 6 percent in underlying operating profits in the year to June 2012 as it expects slow growth in its mature markets.

In a note, Collins Stewart says it regards the guidance for the full year to June 2012 as "excessively conservative".

The broker says results announcements and current trading comments from the key spirits companies "clearly indicate that performance is strong across the industry as a whole."

The broker raises its target price on Pernod to 67 euros from 62 euros, but maintains its "hold" rating, citing high levels of debt among its concerns.

