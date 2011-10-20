The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.3 percent in midday trade, while the midcaps fall 0.4 percent, and the blue chips are 0.8 percent weaker.

Smiths News puts on 5 percent after Britain's biggest wholesaler of newspapers, magazines and books reports a 10 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit, boosted by the acquisition of Dawson Holdings and cost cuts.

GB Group adds 1.2 percent after the identity management specialist delivers an in-line first-half trading update, prompting Peel Hunt to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

