Shares in British power producer Drax rise 8 percent, the biggest gainers on the FTSE mid-cap index , following a government review into state subsidies for renewable energy.

Renewable energy investors have been awaiting the government's review into levels of Renewable Obligations Certificates (ROCs), which the government awards for large-scale renewable energy projects, applicable from April 1, 2013.

"We see this morning's UK government consultation on the Renewables Obligation Certificate (ROC) banding as a mild positive for Drax," Deutsche Bank analysts say.

"The indicative numbers may change but the proposed band of 1 ROC/MWh for enhanced cofiring looks to be a positive starting point and a signal that the government does want to pay for increased biomass volumes," they say.

Drax had said in August its final decision to build two new biomass plants, which will produce electricity for over 500,000 homes, will hinge on new state support levels for biomass, on which the government will shortly open a consultation.

