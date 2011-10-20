The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 1.2 percent, in line with the drop in both the blue chips and the midcaps .

Xaar advances 6.5 percent after the printing technology firm says its third quarter performance was ahead of expectations, prompting Seymour Pierce to upgrade its rating to "buy" from "hold".

Smiths News advances 9.6 percent after Britain's biggest wholesaler of newspapers, magazines and books reports a 10 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit, boosted by the acquisition of Dawson Holdings and cost cuts.

