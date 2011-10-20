European shares extend losses as stocks on Wall Street fall in early trade on a report in German newspaper saying the German government does not rule out the possibility of postponing a European Union summit planned for Sunday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.8 percent at 960.31 points. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 , the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are 0.1 to 0.6 percent lower.

In Europe, banks feature among the top decliners, with the sector index down 2.6 percent.

