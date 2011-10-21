European stock index futures point to a higher start on hopes European leaders would make progress towards easing the region's debt crisis at summit on Sunday.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 are up 0.5 to 0.9 percent.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA Q3 YAR.OL

BANKINTER SA Q3 BKT.MC

SCANIA AB Q3 SCVb.ST

ATLAS COPCO AB Q3 ATCOa.ST

ALFA LAVAL AB Q3 ALFA.ST

ELISA OYJ Q3 ELI1V.HE

STORA ENSO OYJ Q3 STERV.HE

U.S. COMPANIES

Air Products and Chemicals Inc APD

Dover Corp DOV

General Electric Company GE

Harman International Industries Inc HAR

Honeywell International Inc HON

Schlumberger NV SLB

Suntrust Banks Inc STI

Verizon Communications Inc VZ

MACRO (GMT)

0645 FR Business Climate

0800 DE Ifo Business Climate

1430 US ECRI Weekly

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net