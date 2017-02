Global mutual funds reversed their recent sell-off in equities and turned net buyers for the week of Oct 13 to 19, with a net inflow of $402 million, according to Nomura.

Nomura says in a note that global mutual funds had cut equities, with a net outflow of $25.7 billion in the previous four weeks.

