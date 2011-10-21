European shares gain in early trade on hopes decisions to resolve the region's debt crisis would emerge in meetings held by European leaders by Wednesday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is up 0.5 percent at 958.34 points after falling 1.4 percent in the previous session on doubts about whether Sunday's summit would go ahead.

Banking stocks, sensitive to the outcome of the debt-crisis due to their exposure to sovereign debt, are among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index rising 1.4 percent.

