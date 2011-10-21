PARIS Oct 21 Safran shares fall 7 percent early Friday after the French aeropace and defence group posted third quarter sales that came slightly below market expectations and notably reflected slower growth in parts sales for the CFM short-range jet engine, the world's most sold.

"Sales figures are below consensus and the L-1 acquisition is proving less EBIT generative than expected," one trader said.

Safran said in late July it had completed the $1 billion purchase of U.S. face-recognition software maker L-1 Identity Solutions, making it world leader in biometric identification.

Third-quarter revenue reached 2.728 billion euros while analysts expected 2.8 billion euros.

