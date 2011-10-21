The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.1 percent in early trade, underperforming both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 , which add 0.4 and 0.6 percent, respectively.

AIM traded Fitbug Holdings , a provider of online personal health and well-being services, rises 16 percent after the firm expands its presence in the United States by signing a device and software licence agreement with Boston-based MeYou Health, which will see Fitbug's technology support MeYou Health propositions.

PV Crystalox slumps near 40 percent after the firm says it is to cut jobs in the UK and sees an annual operating loss in light of the ongoing difficult market conditions in the solar industry.

