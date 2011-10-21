Shares in WM Morrison Supermarkets shed 0.7 percent, bucking a modestly firmer trend for the FTSE 100 index, up 0.5 percent, as Bernstein Research downgrades its rating for the British food retailer to "market perform" from "outperform" on valuation grounds.

"MRW is the only stock in our coverage to have risen YTD (with 27 percent relative outperformance) reflecting its defensive characteristics as well as strong trading, the pursuit of several longer term growth options and increasing shareholder returns," Bernstein says in a note.

"Morrisons' relative valuation now more fairly reflects its growth prospects and we see the risks to the investment case as increasingly more balanced," Bernstein says, with its target price left unchanged at 340 pence.

The broker says it would redirect investors' attention to two alternative "outperform" recommendations, on Dutch peer Ahold , which it says in a very similar position today to Morrisons at the start of the year; and/or Tesco which its says remains the most compelling long term growth story in its sector coverage.

Ahold slips 0.3 percent, while Tesco adds 0.4 percent.

