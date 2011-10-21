Shares in PV Crystalox Solar fall 39 percent to a lifetime low after the company says it expects to post a full-year loss and unveils plans to cut jobs in the UK and Germany on the back of falling prices and weak demand for its products.

"PVCS is burning cash," say Peel Hunt analyst Andrew Shepherd-Barron, who cuts his price target on the stock to 4 pence from 13 pence.

"Mothballing assets will help but the wider industry picture is unremittingly bad," the analyst says, and keeps a "sell" recommendation the stock.

