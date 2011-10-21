Shares in Thomas Cook leap 15 percent higher, the top FTSE 250 gainer , after the holiday company says it has struck a deal with its banks as it seeks to recover from a string of profit warnings.

Europe's second biggest tour operator, whose shares have lost three-quarters of their value this year, has amended the terms of its existing bank facilities, giving the group greater financial flexibility.

"This is consistent with recent comments by the group that it intended to reach an agreement with its banks to take the issue off the table," says Oriel Securities in a note.

"This should be well received by the market - shares are rated on only 3 times earnings have significant recovery potential," the broker adds, repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

