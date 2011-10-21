Shares in Aggreko fall 0.4 percent in choppy early trade, underperforming a 0.5 percent firmer FTSE 100 index as investors weigh up the temporary power firm's raised full-year outlook against its high valuation.

"Aggreko remains a quality proposition but on 18 times December 2012 (earnings) this is largely in the price," Peel Hunt says in a note, repeating its "hold" rating.

Aggreko says it expects to report full-year pretax profit of at least 320 million pounds, up from prior estimates of about 315 million pounds.

"This excellent performance underpins our buy stance on the company ... Aggreko has an edge over its peers through its scale and geographic reach," Seymour Pierce says, adding that on its current numbers the shares trade on a prospective P/E of 20.2 times.

To see Aggreko's statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net