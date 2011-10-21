Shares in Hunting gain 4.7 percent, outperforming a 0.9 percent firmer FTSE 250 index, as Barclays Capital starts coverage of the oil services firm with an "overweight" rating and discounted cashflow-based price target of 1,020 pence, implying 59 percent upside potential.

"Over recent years horizontal drilling has become one of the most important techniques in the oil patch and Hunting is an attractive way for European investors to gain exposure to this developing business," Barcap says in a note.

"Having completed a series of acquisitions and investments which have expanded both its product offering and footprint, the company looks primed to benefit from the continued exploitation of shale plays both in the U.S. and, in the future, internationally," the broker adds.

Barcaps says that while Hunting shares trade at a premium on near-term multiples of 11.9 times versus its coverage universe at 10.2 times, it believes this premium is justified given the potential benefit of the recent acquisitions, once they bear fruit.

