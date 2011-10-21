Shares in Petropavlovsk (POG) rise 3.3 percent on positive broker notes, extending Thursday's gains after Russian gold miner said third-quarter output rose 65 percent and it was confident of meeting its full-year target of 600,000 ounces.

Credit Suisse reiterates its "outperform" rating on the stock and says catalysts such as strong fourth quarter production results in January 2012, when the company may also present 2012-13 production strategy update, should trigger further stock re-rating in the first quarter of 2012.

Citigroup says: "At our expected $1,950 (an ounce) gold price in 2012, we believe near term is all important, and POG is set to be a big balance-sheet beneficiary of the revenue boost from current gold prices at a time when it is committing a lot of capex to growth,"

"Randgold remains our favoured UK gold stock as its production growth profile is the most impressive and the stock has not recovered anything like the valuation rating it had before the Ivory Coast problem," it says in a note.

Shares in Randgold Resources are up 0.4 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net