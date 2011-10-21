Shares in Enel fall 1 percent, the biggest losers on Italy's blue chip index , after Citigroup downgrades Italy's biggest utility to "sell" from "neutral", cutting the price target to 2.8 euros from 3.5 euros..

"We believe Enel is wrongly perceived as a cash flow generating company... The Italian power market will add pressure to Enel earnings already affected by an increase in the tax rate and the cost of debt" say Citigroup analysts in a note.

Another broker says comments by Enel CEO Fulvio Conti in Madrid cited by an Italian newspaper hint at 2011 pre-tax profit figures in line with those of 2010.

"At first glance this statement is a bit more conservative than our estimates that point to a 10 percent growth in pre-tax profit," says Mediobanca in a note.

