Shares in Ocado add 9.1 percent, the second top FTSE 250 gainer, as BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades its rating for the online grocery retailer to "buy" from "neutral" after raising estimates following an investor trip on Thursday to see its CFC1 distribution centre.

"We have more confidence that 1) the trading slowdown has been due to real supply bottlenecks in the business rather than demand 2) the business is remedying those bottlenecks and 3) the blueprint for CFC2 (second distribution centre) will be slicker and cheaper (about half the cost of CFC1 but double the capacity) and so profitable," Merrill says in a note.

The broker says that combined with its view that online grocery retail will continue to grow strongly and a lower entry point for the shares, it sees strong upside for the stock with its target price unchanged at 140 pence.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net