Shares in Weir rise 6 percent, topping the list of FTSE 100 risers as BofA Merrill Lynch repeats its "buy" rating on the British blue chip engineer.

"Near term sentiment is likely to be driven by oil prices, which could put pressure on multiples (2011E EV/EBITA 8.8x)," BofA Merrill Lynch says in a note.

"However, we believe Weir is an attractive investment given exposure to several structural themes, high EM sales and financial flexibility. Relative valuation is inline with avg levels vs the UK stocks and at a discount to the other high growth, low cyclicality stocks in Europe."

Meanwhile, UBS keeps Weir on its UK 1st XI list of highest conviction UK ideas designed to fit with its investment strategy.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net