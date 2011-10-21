Alfa Laval shares fall 2 percent after the Swedish engineering group posts forecast-beating order intake for the third quarter but falls short on margins and sees flat or somewhat lower demand in the fourth quarter.

"Alfa Laval's Q3 was mixed, with very strong orders and deliveries being slightly overshadowed by a margin that fell just short, due mostly to the mix between new equipment and aftermarket," writes ABG Sundal Collier in a research note.

The adjusted EBITA margin -- which strips out items that distort comparison -- came in at 18.9 percent versus an average 19.6 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

The Swedish blue-chip index is up 0.7 percent.

