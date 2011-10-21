Shares in Xstrata gain 2.8 percent, outperorming a firm performance by the FTSE 100 and the mining sector as HSBC upgrades its recommendation on the firm to "overweight" from "neutral" in a bullish note on the sector.

HSBC says it sees copper and iron ore prices settling higher than the stocks are currently discounting, which is critical for the sector call as catalysts are currently more important than valuation and iron ore and copper currently dominate earnings and sentiment.

"Importantly, the Chinese have continued to actively buy (copper ) in the market (despite holding more copper than previously thought), and there are signs this has accelerated recently."

HSBC says its sees cost support for iron ore at $130 per tonne.

The broker, however, downgrades BHP Billiton to "neutral" from "overweight", partly as its enormous capex commitments have made the stock less interesting.

BHP Billiton is underperforming both the FTSE 100 and the mining sector, up 0.3 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net