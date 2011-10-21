Shares in truck maker Scania SCVb.ST rise 2.7 percent after third quarter earnings were in line with forecast but solid order growth provided relief from worries about a possible deceleration in demand.

The company reports an 11 percent fall in third quarter operating profit year-on-year to land in line with the Reuters poll forecast at 3.0 billion crowns.

"There is a bit of relief after downgrades in outlooks last week. The thing that stands out in the report is the mix in order intake, a recovery in Latin America can be seen," Swedbank analyst Niclas Hoglund says.

"Sales are also better than we had expected, so on the whole there is a little positive twist from Scania here. Now the main focus is on how Scania talks about demand in the fourth quarter and next year," he says.

