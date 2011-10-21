European corporate earnings forecasts may prove stronger than expected as macro economic data stabilises, according to RBS analysts, with top sector picks including non-cyclical stocks.

"While forecast revisions remain negative, GDP revisions appear to have stabilised, and indeed macro surprise indices have seen a significant strengthening over recent weeks," RBS analysts say in a note.

"This suggests to us that in the absence of a renewed macro shock, full year 2011 earnings forecasts may also soon find a floor."

In the United States, out of the 19 percent that have reported third-quarter earnings, 75 percent have beaten or met expectations, while 26 percent have missed.

Out of the 9 percent of companies, which have reported third-quarter earnings on the STOXX Europe 600 index only 40 percent have beaten or met expectation, while 60 percent have missed.

