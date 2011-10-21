The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.3 percent around midday, lagging bigger gains by both the blue chips and the mid caps , ahead 1.4 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

Jubilee Platinum gains 7.6 percent as Shore Capital starts coverage of the firm, naming it as the pick of the junior platinum group metal company sector, and saying it believes there is a strong case for a much higher valuation than currently attributed by the markets.

HaloSource drops 15.8 percent as the clean water technology group's chief executive, John Kaestle resigns, and as the firm revises its previously provided revenue guidance for full-year 2011 to a range of $12-13 million.

HaloSource says its orders into distribution have not concluded as expected in the period since the end of the second quarter, impacting negatively its fourth-quarter revenue.

