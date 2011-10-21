Shares in Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST) rise 3 percent to outpace the broader Swedish market after the compressor and machinery maker posts forecast-topping results for the third quarter.

Atlas Copco reports operating margin of 23.1 percent, above the average forecast of 21.5 percent in a Reuters poll.

"This is so strong I can't believe it," Magnus Axen, an analyst at Evli Bank says. "When it comes to the outlook, it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that they would guide for demand to come down from very high levels."

The Swedish blue-chip index <.OMXS30) is up 1.3 percent.

