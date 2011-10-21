Shares in InterContinental Hotels top the FTSE 100 gainers list, up 4.9 percent, with traders citing the impact of positive comment from Morgan Stanley ahead of the hotel operators' third-quarter results, due Nov. 8.

Traders say Morgan Stanley highlights 11 names, including InterContinental Hotels, for which its analysts have high conviction going into earnings season.

The other 10 stocks are: Air France-KLM , Capgemini , Dia , Infineon (IFXGn.DE), Inmarsat , Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), RWE , Telefonica , Thomas Cook and Vivendi

Traders say Morgan Stanley expects these shares to move materially over the next 15-60 days on upcoming results or imminent newsflow during the period.

