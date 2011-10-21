The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1 percent higher, underperforming bigger gains by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 1.9 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

Max Petroleum rises 7.7 percent after the British explorer says it has found oil at one of its wells in Kazakhstan, a month after encouraging results at one of its other wells in the country.

"We are expecting the period ahead to be one of substantial value creation for shareholders and today's news update is consistent with that outlook," says Merchant Securities in a note, repeating its "buy" rating and 33.70 pence target price on Max Petroleum shares.

PV Crystalox plunges 42 percent after the firm says it is to cut jobs in the UK and sees an annual operating loss in light of the ongoing difficult market conditions in the solar industry.

Peel Hunt chops its target price for PV Crystalox to 4 pence from 13 pence.

