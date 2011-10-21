Shares in Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare rise more 7.9 percent, easily outperforming a slightly firmer European healthcare index , as Jefferies analysts stick to their "buy" rating and say there could be more industry M&A.

Dentsply snapped up AstraZeneca's dental implants and medical devices unit for $1.8 billion earlier this year, and Jefferies analysts say this should lend valuation support to Nobel Biocare.

Shares in Nobel Biocare, which is often seen as a takeover target, have lost nearly 50 percent of their value so far this year.

Shares in Swiss rival Straumann are up 2.6 percent. Jefferies is also sticking to its "buy" rating on this stock.

